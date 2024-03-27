LSU FOOTBALL PRO DAY: Malik Nabers displays extraordinary speed and athletic ability

LSU football held its annual Pro Day today and the Charles McClendon Practice Facility was packed full of NFL coaches, scouts and media to see the Tigers run through drills.

Malik Nabers had maybe the most impressive Pro Day of any LSU player. He had a 42-inch vertical jump to start things before recording a 10’9’’ broad jump.

He ran an official 4.35 40-yard dash. His 40 time would’ve been the fourth best of any wide receiver at the NFL combine if he had run there. Nabers was clearly pleased with his time and celebrated afterwards with Daniels.

“I’ve been humble for a long time, but when I’m out there on that football field I play with a different chip,” Nabers said. “I come alive when I’m on the football field.”

Nabers later hit 15 reps on the bench press. In comparison, Brian Thomas Jr. hit 11 reps at the NFL Combine.

“When you watch film, you see him separate himself from great players in the SEC,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said. “Today, you saw the 42-inch vertical. It validates what you see on film with great physical traits. I don’t think there’s a better receiver in the country.”

Nabers’ fellow wide receiver Thomas did not run the 40-yard dash or do the board and vertical jump after already going through those drills at the NFL Combine. Thomas did go through throwing drills with Jayden Daniels and Nabers though.

Daniels didn’t run a 40-yard dash or any other athletic testing and only participated in throwing drills. Daniels wore a No. 3 jersey in support of safety Greg Brooks as he battles brain cancer.

“He’s thinking outside of just Jayden Daniels,” Kelly said. “He’s thinking about one of his teammates that he holds in high regard and that’s the way he’s been since he got here. He’s always thinking about his teammates first.”

Daniels dazzled with a few pretty deep balls to Nabers and Thomas during the throwing drills. He also took some snaps from under center, something he didn’t do much at LSU but will be asked to do in the NFL.

Daniels did have a few incompletions on the day that were either due to poor throws or miscommunications, but overall, he showed solid accuracy and arm strength.

“I think we’re at the point where now where this was the last box for head coaches, GMs,” Kelly said. “He’ll continue to work out, have interviews along the way. I think he left no stone unturned today.”

The Broncos, Vikings, Patriots, Commanders, Giants and Raider all reportedly had meetings with Daniels at LSU’s Pro Day. Daniels is projected to go in the top five picks of the draft and is projected to be the No. 2 quarterback in his class according to most big boards.

“I feel like I’ll be ready,” Daniels said. “There’s a learning curve for everything. I’m just ready to hear my name called.”

LSU linebacker Omar Speights also impressed at Pro Day. Speights hit 30 reps on the bench press. That would’ve led all linebackers at the NFL Combine and been the sixth most reps overall regardless of position. Mekhi Wingo had a 4.45 20-yard shuttle and hit 28 reps on bench press. Maason Smith hit 21 reps on the bench press and Charles Turner hit 22 reps.