LSU Football On The Rise and Emerging as Tigers Face Texas A&M in Battle of SEC’s Only Unbeatens

As the usual powerhouses in the SEC struggle to find their footing, two underdog teams are gaining momentum and heading towards a collision. Currently tied for first place in the SEC with flawless conference records are No. 14 Texas A&M and No. 8 LSU, who will face off this Saturday in College Station, Texas.

These two teams have been flying under the radar as Georgia, Alabama, and Texas have dominated the conversation as top contenders in the conference all season.

However, after LSU’s dominant 34-10 victory over Arkansas, it is clear that these dark horses are ready to shake things up.

“I think that’s pretty clear, that this group kind of understands that now,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said.

One of the biggest factors in LSU’s resurgence has been their improved defense under new coordinator Blake Baker.

After an historically disappointing performance last season, the Tigers have made significant strides on that side of the ball, currently ranking in the top 20 nationally in touchdowns allowed from the red zone and holding opponents to under 300 yards of offense.

The Tigers’ most impressive performance came in their dramatic overtime win against Ole Miss, where they solidified themselves as contenders in the conference. But can they maintain this level of play against a tough Texas A&M team on the road? The home team has won this matchup seven straight times, making it even more challenging for LSU to prove themselves as legitimate contenders.

Additionally, LSU has had to overcome major losses on defense with injuries to their top players Jacobian Guillory and Harold Perkins. Despite these setbacks, linebacker Whit Weeks has stepped up and leads the SEC with an impressive 68 tackles.

“They’re playing really good football,” Texas A&M coach Mike Elko said. “Whit Weeks has taken on the challenge of stepping into that role. He’s been about as productive as a linebacker could be.”

With Weeks leading the charge on defense and a promising balanced offensive attack, LSU is proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

LSU’s wide receiver Chris Hilton, known for his deep threat vertical skills, has been sidelined this season with a suspected bone bruise.

Despite Hilton’s absence, Kelly said he remains confident in his team’s ability to overcome challenges and continue their success. “These players never back down, no matter the score or situation,” Kelly said. “They have shown their resilience, and it is a true testament to their character.”

Kelly is no stranger to improving teams, boasting an impressive streak of seven consecutive 10-win seasons.

He believes that the third year of his tenure is crucial for instilling accountability and trust within the program. This formula has proved successful in Kelly’s past coaching endeavors, with a MAC title at Central Michigan in Year 3, an undefeated record at Cincinnati, and an undefeated regular season at Notre Dame before falling to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game.

As for LSU, its season may still be unfolding, but maintaining Kelly’s streak of 10-win seasons is well within reach. The SEC title is also a possibility with their perfect conference record thus far. Weeks echoed Kelly’s confidence: “We know who we are and by the end of the season, everyone else will too.”