LSU Football 2025 Schedule Difficult, But Spaced Out Well

LSU will not have back-to-back road games, but it will also not host consecutive Southeastern Conference games either in its 2025 football schedule released by the SEC office on Wednesday along with the other 15 league teams’ schedules.

The Tigers will again have a difficult opening game after losing the last five straight. LSU, which was 8-4 in the 2024 regular season, plays on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Clemson, which is 10-3 this season and plays as the No. 12 seed against No. 5 seed Texas in the first round of the 12-team College Football Playoff on Dec. 21.

It will be the first LSU-Clemson game in the regular season. The Tigers are 3-1 against Clemson in bowl games, including a 42-25 victory in the Sugar Bowl national championship game on Jan. 13, 2020, in the Superdome. LSU beat Clemson, 7-0, on Jan. 1, 1959, in the Sugar Bowl at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans to complete an 11-0, national championship season as well. The Tigers beat Clemson, 10-7, in the Peach Bowl in 1996 and lost 25-24 in the same bowl on Dec. 31, 2012.

LSU will have a non-conference home game against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 6 before opening SEC play at home against Florida on Sept. 13.

Other LSU home games are Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 20, South Carolina in the SEC on Oct. 11, Texas A&M and Arkansas of the SEC on Oct. 25 and Nov. 15, respectively, and Western Kentucky on Nov. 22.

Here is the complete LSU schedule 9 (times and TV information are to be announced):

-at Clemson, Aug. 31.

-Louisiana Tech, Sept. 6.

-Florida, Sept. 13.

-Southeastern Louisiana, Sept. 20.

-at Ole Miss, Sept. 27.

-Open, Oct. 4.

-South Carolina, Oct. 11.

-at Vanderbilt, Oct. 18.

-Texas A&M, Oct. 25.

-Open, Nov. 1.

-at Alabama, Nov. 8.

-Arkansas, Nov. 15.

-Western Kentucky, Nov. 22.

-at Oklahoma, Nov. 29.