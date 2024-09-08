LSU Fools Around With Nicholls State Before Finishing Strong Behind Garrett Nussmeier

By GLENN GUILBEAU

Tiger Rag Editor

It was fitting that LSU’s band played a “Looney Tunes” cartoons number during halftime Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

No. 18 LSU beat Nicholls State, 44-21, Saturday night in the Tigers’ home opener at Tiger Stadium, yes.

But LSU led the second-level Colonels, who are an FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program as opposed to the higher FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision), where the Tigers reside, by just 23-14 at the half. If you took Nicholls State and the 46-point spread, that meant you were winning 60-23 at that time.

Then the cartoons continued as the third quarter opened with Nicholls State tailback Collin Guggenheim rambling 67 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the period to get within 23-21.

LSU finally got it together behind quarterback Garrett Nussmeier’s school-record tying six touchdown passes and won going away in front of about 75,000 fans, who sat stunned frequently during the proceedings.

Nussmeier shook off a left leg cramp late in the second quarter to complete 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards. His six touchdown passes – three in each half – tied the record six held by the Tigers’ last two Heisman Trophy winners – Jayden Daniels last season and Joe Burrow in the 2019 national championship season.

That may bode well for Nussmeier’s and LSU’s future, but in the short term the Tigers looked anything but ready for Southeastern Conference play, which begins for them Saturday at South Carolina (2-0) at 11 a.m. central time on ABC. The Gamecocks ripped 8.5-point favorite Kentucky, 31-6, on Saturday.

LSU’s defense looked similar to the disaster it staged in 2023, allowing gaping holes for Nicholls State, the 7-0 Southland Conference champions last year, but at 6-5 overall.

New LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker will likely be hearing Guggenheim in his sleep over the next several days. His defense had no answer for the senior from John Curtis High. Guggenheim finished with 145 yards on 25 carries as his Colonels totaled 295 yards.

Three of Nussmeier’s touchdowns went to wide receiver Kyren Lacy from 32, 6 and 7 yards out. He also hit just-converted tailback Ju’Juan Johnson on a 4-yard touchdown pass. The freshman from Lafayette Christian had been playing safety until Wednesday when he moved over after tailback John Emery Jr. was lost for the season to a knee injury.

Nussmeier also threw a 1-yard touchdown to tight end Trey’Dez Green and found wide receiver Zavion Thomas for a 4-yard touchdown. Nussmeier added a 2-yard touchdown.

LSU did not work much on its running game, which needed it. Kaleb Jackson led all LSU rushers with a mere 19 yards on nine carries.

The Tigers will have to improve significantly to beat South Carolina.