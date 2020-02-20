LSU confirms Spring Game will be played at Southern

On Wedneday morning LSU confirmed reports that the 2020 LSU spring football game will be played April 18th at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Southern’s campus across town.

“This is a win for this community overall,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said in a statement. “Southern University has a terrific facility and we are grateful to athletic director Roman Banks and Coach Odums for hosting us. We’re excited to play some football on the bluff in the spring.”

Kickoff time has not been announced.

The resurfacing of Tiger Stadium necessitated the move in venue to A.W. Mumford, which seats 28,500.