LSU Blows Out Baylor With Big Plays And More Skill Talent

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

HOUSTON – LSU coach Brian Kelly is 1-0 after his prediction of a berth in the national championship game next season.

The Tigers, despite being a 4.5-point underdog and at a supposed roster disadvantage because of losses to the NCAA Transfer Portal and opt outs, looked like champions in winning the Texas Bowl, 44-31, over Baylor Tuesday afternoon in front of 59,940 at NRG Stadium, which holds 72,220.

But it is a third-tier bowl, and the Bears are an average team (8-5) in the mediocre Big 12, where Baylor finished tied for fifth at 6-3.

LSU finished 9-4 after a 5-3 mark in the Southeastern Conference for a fourth-place tie.

“So, you know, again, we’re taking receipts, and, you know, we’ll see you at the national championship,” Kelly said after a 37-17 win over Oklahoma to end the regular season.

And the Tigers were in control of this one from the outset as they drove 68 yards in 12 plays with the opening kickoff to take a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Trey’Dez Green.

Green, a 6-foot-7 true freshman who also will play basketball this season for the Tigers, was thrust into a starting role for this game with starter Mason Taylor opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft. He riddled the shorter and slower Bears’ defenders throughout the day, catching six passes for 53 yards. His 1-yard TD catch put the Tigers up 28-7 with 8:46 still to play in the second quarter.

LSU took a 14-0 lead with 6:40 to go in the first quarter on a 41-yard interception return by true freshman linebacker Davhon Keys, who only began starting late this season.

Baylor’s porous pass defense, which entered the game No. 85 in the nation, also could not cover wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr., who caught four passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier put on a clinic, completing 24 of 34 passes for 304 yards and three touchdowns with an interception. His 41-yard TD pass to Hilton gave LSU a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Baylor climbed to within 28-14 late in the first half, but LSU extinguished any momentum when Zavion Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a TD and 34-14 lead.

After the Bears drew within 34-24 in the third quarter, LSU silenced any comeback homes on a 4-yard touchdown run by tailback Josh Williams on a direct snap for a 41-24 lead on the first play of the fourth quarter. Damian Ramos added a 43-yard field goal for a 44-24 lead with 9:46 to play before Baylor added a meaningless TD.

Williams, a Houston native playing his last game as a sixth-year senior, gained 42 yards on nine plays. True freshman tailback led LSU with 60 yards on 13 carries.