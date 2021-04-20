LSU blanks UL-Monroe, next is trip to 10th ranked Ole Miss for three-game SEC series starting Thursday

LSU scored runs in four of five innings it had multiple hits and eight Tigers’ pitchers combined for a 5-0 shutout of UL-Monroe Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

Center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo went 3 for 4 and scored two runs. LSU’s entire starting lineup had at least one base hit.

Freshman starter Will Helmers (6-1) pitched three innings and gave up three hits. But he had exceptional command, throwing 24 of his 29 pitches for strikes.

“I’m really happy with the way a lot of guys threw tonight,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “Will Helmers did a nice job, Javen Coleman threw the ball with a lot of conviction, Alex Brady came in and did a super job for us.”

Mainieri entered the game looking for some new relief pitching because the Tigers’ relievers haven’t been good in SEC play.

LSU (22-14, 4-11) heads to 10th ranked Ole Miss (27-10, 9-6) for a three-game SEC series that starts Thursday night 7 on ESPNU. Game 2 on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Game 3 on Saturday both will be televised on SEC Network+.

The Rebels enter the weekend after losing three consecutive SEC series, all 2-1, at then No. 15 Florida, home to then-No. 1 Arkansas and this past weekend at No. 3 Mississippi State.

Last year, LSU was about to board its team bus and head to Oxford to open the SEC portion of the schedule when the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the remainder of the season.

Since the state of Mississippi currently has no attendance restrictions because of the coronavirus, sold out crowds of more than 10,000 are expected this weekend in the Rebels’ Swayze Field.