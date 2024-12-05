LSU Basketball Veteran Jalen Reed Lost For The Season With Knee Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just when LSU got one player back from a potential season-ending shoulder injury, the Tigers lost another one for the season with a knee injury.

Junior starting forward and team captain Jalen Reed, one of coach Matt McMahon’s first recruits for his first season in 2022-23, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the opening moments of the Tigers’ 85-75 win over Florida State Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

“Jalen will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season,” McMahon said in a statement on Wednesday. “We are devastated for Jalen as he has worked extremely hard in preparation for his junior year. He is an absolute joy to coach and earned the role of captain from his teammates.”

Reed was averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots a game entering the Florida State game for the Tigers (7-1). He averaged 7.9 points and 4.1 rebounds last season in 32 games and 20 starts. As a freshman out of Jackson, Mississippi, he started 11 games and played in 33 in the 2022-23 season and averaged 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds.

“We look forward to Jalen making a full recovery and continuing his successful basketball career,” McMahon said.

LSU was without junior forward Daimion Collins for its previous two games because of a dislocated right shoulder. He was lost for most of the season last year with the same injury that required surgery, but he returned to action against Florida State and scored 4 points with four blocked shots and three rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. The injury is not as severe this time around, and Collins will not need surgery. He will be called upon to fill the gap left by Reed’s injury.

LSU hosts Florida Gulf Coast Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Assembly Center.