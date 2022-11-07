LSU baseball shows plenty of promise in exhibition with McNeese State

LSU outscored McNeese, 25-11, Sunday in a 20-inning fall baseball exhibition scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The scrimmage was divided into two 10-inning segments.

The Tigers scored five runs in the first 10-inning segment of the scrimmage, while holding McNeese to three runs.

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes was dominant, as the right-hander fired a perfect three innings with five strikeouts. Right-hander Grant Taylor followed Skenes and limited the Cowboys to one run on three hits in three innings with three strikeouts.

Lefthanders Griffin Herring and Nate Ackenhausen combined to pitch the final four innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits.

Center fielder Dylan Crews led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to right-centerfield, giving LSU a 1-0 lead.

The Cowboys tied the contest, 1-1, but LSU third baseman Tommy White’s run-scoring double in the sixth allowed the Tigers to reclaim the lead. The Tigers extended the advantage to 3-1 later in the sixth when designated hitter Jared Jones lifted a sacrifice fly.

Catcher Brady Neal led off the LSU eighth with a double and scored on DH Josh Pearson’s single to snap a 3-3 tie, and the Tigers added a run in the ninth when leftfielder Josh Stevenson delivered an RBI single.

In the second 10-inning half of the scrimmage, the Tigers erupted for 20 runs while limiting McNeese to eight. The LSU had a barrage of home runs, including two by Neal and one each by Jones, right fielder Paxton Kling and catcher Hayden Travinski.

Right-hander Thatcher Hurd worked two scoreless innings with no hits and two strikeouts, and right-hander Chase Shores also worked two scoreless frames with one strikeout.

LSU will travel to Lafayette this Sunday to face UL-Lafayette at 12 p.m. in an exhibition scrimmage at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field.