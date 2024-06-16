LSU baseball loses another pitcher to the transfer portal

LSU baseball has lost left-handed pitcher Javen Coleman to the transfer portal.

Coleman spent all four years of his college career with LSU and started 13 games for the Tigers. Last season he made seven starts and posted a 5.19 ERA through 26 innings pitched. He threw 1.1 innings in LSU’s season finale against North Carolina and didn’t allow a hit while walking two batters.

Coleman suffered a season-ending injury during his sophomore season and had to have Tommy John surgery. The next season he started four games, including LSU’s 5-2 win over Wake Forest in Omaha.

Coleman is one of ten LSU players that have entered the transfer portal and one of six pitchers. Sam Dutton, Cam Johnson, Nic Bronzini, Aiden Moffett and Micah Bucknam have all entered the portal as well.