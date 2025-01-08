LSU Baseball Loses 1B/OF Trevor Schmidt And Top Pitcher Prospect Trenton Lape

Tiger Rag News Services

The LSU baseball program is loaded with newcomers and returning talent for the 2025 season, so much so that two very talented players have decided to transfer to junior colleges.

Trevor Schmidt, a first baseman and outfielder who hit 13 home runs with a .343 batting average at Fullerton College in Fullerton, California, last season, is transferring back to Fullerton. He committed to LSU in March and took part in fall ball just last year. He played at Arizona in 2023 out of Servite High in Anaheim, California.

LSU HAS 2 PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS

Redshirt freshman right-handed pitcher Trenton Lape of Parkway High in Bossier City is transferring to Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, after also going through fall ball with the Tigers. He redshirted at LSU last season after signing as the No. 3 prospect in Louisiana by Perfect Game. Lape was a Class 5A All-State player in 2023 at Parkway.

Baseball America named LSU’s class of transfers and high school signees for 2025 No. 1 in the nation.

The Tigers are ranked No. 2 in the nation by Perfect Game’s preseason poll.

LSU opens the season on Feb. 14 at Alex Box Stadium against Purdue-Fort Wayne.