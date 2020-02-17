LSU and Utah agree to home-and-home in 2031 and 2032

A week after LSU and Florida State agreed to a pair of season opening games, the Tigers added another Power 5 opponent to their future non-conference schedule.

On Monday, LSU and Utah agreed to a true home-and-home series in 2031 and 2032. The 2031 game will be played in Salt Lake City with a return trip to Baton Rouge in 2032. Both games will be played in each team’s on-campus stadiums.

The Tigers are undefeated against the Utes all-time, with two meetings in the 1970’s that the Tigers won 35-10 (1974) and 35-7 (1976).

Utah has been a member of the PAC-12 Conference since 2011. The Utes have won the PAC-12 South the past two years, and tied for first in 2015. In 2019 they went 11-3, their best season since 2008 when they went 13-0 as members of the Mountain West, defeated Alabama in the Sugar Bowl 31-17, and finished the season ranked No. 2 in the AP poll.

With the announcement, LSU has scheduled a Power 5 non-conference opponent for at least the next 13 years:

2020: Texas (Baton Rouge)

2021: UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)

2022: Florida State (New Orleans)

2023: Florida State (Orlando, Fla.)

2024: UCLA (Baton Rouge)

2025: Clemson (Clemson, S.C.)

2026: Clemson (Baton Rouge)

2027: Oklahoma (Norman, Okla.)

2028: Oklahoma (Baton Rouge)

2029: Arizona State (Baton Rouge)

2030: Arizona State (Tempe, Ariz.)

2031: Utah (Salt Lake City, Utah)

2032: Utah (Baton Rouge)