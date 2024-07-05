LSU and Bo Davis reel in huge target, DL Zion Williams for 2025 recruiting class

LSU football added a commitment from Zion Williams, a four-star defensive tackle from Lufkin, Texas, to its 2025 recruiting class. ​ Williams is a top-400 national prospect and one of the 60 best recruits from Texas. ​

Williams is the second defensive lineman committed to LSU’s 2025 class, with the first being Jesse Harrold, a four-star Florida edge rusher who committed in June. ​

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is ranked fourth nationally according to On3. ​ It is headlined by commitments from two five-star prospects: Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood and New Orleans running back Harlem Berry. ​

Bryce Underwood is considered the consensus No. ​ 1 player in the country, while Harlem Berry is Louisiana’s top recruit, the top running back in the nation, and a top-20 national prospect. ​

