LSU adds another Class of 2021 football commitment

On an evening when the NFL draft is expected to be a coronation of LSU’s football program, the Tigers’ coaching staff continued their work on accumulating future talent.

For the second time this month, LSU reached into the successful Aledo (Texas) High program that has won back-to-back state championships.

Four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle became the sixth commitment of the Tigers’ current Class of 2021. Teammate Bryan Allen Jr. committed to the Class of 2022 on April 9.

Aledo went 15-1 completing its second consecutive Class 5A-II state championship run under coach Tim Buchanan. It won the 2018 title with a 16-0 record.

Earle, who has 149 career catches for 2,691 yards (18.1 yards per catch) with 31 touchdowns, is the No. 10 rated prospect in Texas by 247Sports. He’s also rated as he nation’s No. 13 wide receiver and nation’s No. 72 overall prospect.

He’s the second wide receiver commitment of LSU’s Class of 2021, joining Deion Smith of Jackson (Miss.) Provine High.

“Shows encouraging hands-catching acumen,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brook said of Earle, who also is a 100/200-meter sprinter for his school’s track team. “Doesn’t allow ball into his body and will go get it in contested situations. Adjusts well to the ball in flight and tracks deep balls naturally. Capable of lining up in in the slot, out wide, and in multiple backfield roles depending on personnel.”

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Earle, who was recruited by LSU wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, selected the Tigers over Oklahoma, Texas, TCU and Georgia. He also recently picked up scholarship offers from Oregon and Auburn.

He was regarded among his team’s primary weapons this past season with 84 catches for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also rushed for 429 yards with 11 TDs.

Earle was selected the District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year following a breakout sophomore season in 2018. He had 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 TDs and rushed for 266 yards and three TDs.