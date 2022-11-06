Local defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter of St. Amant flips commitment to LSU

LSU’s scholarship offer to local defensive lineman Dylan Carpenter of St. Amant before Saturday’s SEC clash with Alabama produced some pretty quick results.

After being committed to UL-Lafayette for more than three months the 6-foot-3, 240-pound Carpenter, a three-star prospect, said on his Twitter account Sunday that he flipped his pledge to the Tigers to realize a life-long ambition.

“This has been a surreal experience,” Carpenter wrote. “I can’t thank UL enough for everything they have done for me, but I couldn’t miss this opportunity to play for the school that I’ve dreamed to play for since I was little.”

The addition of Carpenter, an edge rusher, increased LSU’s commitment total to 25. He’s also the 10th player from Louisiana and fifth from the Baton Rouge area to join the Tigers’ Class of 2023 that’s ranked as high as fourth nationally by 247Sports.com

Carpenter has been a dominant figure for St. Amant which finished the regular season 4-6 and travels to defending Class 5A state champion Zachary in the first round of Friday’s Division I non-select state playoffs. He was the District 5-5A Defensive MVP and Ascension Parish Defensive MVP in 2021.

According to 247’s composite rankings, Carpenter is ranked No. 562 overall, the No. 52 edge rusher and No. 24 prospect in Louisiana.

He joins LSU which has four other commitments from defensive line/edge rushers: Dashawn Womack of Baltimore, Maryland, Jaxon Howard of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Josh Mickens of Indianapolis, Indiana and Darron Reed of Columbus, Georgia.