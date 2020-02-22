Landon Marceaux leads LSU to 6-3 win over Colonels

In his second start of the year, Landon Marceaux had the best start of his career.

His masterful performance Saturday afternoon guided LSU to a 6-3 win over Eastern Kentucky in Alex Box Stadium.

Had Marceaux not been a strict 90-pitch limit then he might have gotten the shot for not just a complete game but also a Maddux (a complete game with less than 100 pitches) seeing as he finished with 80 pitches, 61 of which were strikes.

Over the course of the off-season Marceaux had dropped 15 pounds to get in what he calls the best shape of his life and converted his curveball into a slider.

Both of those changes were on display Saturday as Marceaux had the longest outing of his career, throwing eight scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and most impressively no walks while striking out six Eastern Kentucky (4-1) batters.

“What a tremendous performance,” LSU head coach Paul Mainieri said. “He was an animal out there. I was telling (LSU hitting coach) Eddie Smith during the game that he’s such a different pitcher because he’s developed such an outstanding breaking ball that he was able to go to whenever you needed it. It was his bread and butter. He was still throwing 91 miles per hour in the eighth inning. I obviously didn’t plan on him pitching eight innings but his pitch count was so low that we could have thought about sending him out for the ninth.”

For Marceaux, it was the best version of who he wants to be as a pitcher.

“That’s Landon Marceaux out there,” Marceaux said. “I’m not a huge strikeout guy, I’ll get a punch out when I need it, but it’s forcing contact on the ground and getting outs however you can…I threw strikes tonight and forced contact. That was the biggest thing for me.”

LSU (4-3) scored its first runs of the weekend and took a 2-0 lead with Daniel Cabrera’s first inning home run to right field.

The score remained 2-0 for the majority of the game until the Tigers bust it open in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs the Tigers strung together two walks and single to loaded the bases for catcher Alex Milazzo, who set the carousel in motion with a walk to bring home a run.

Cade Beloso then ripped a three-run double down the first baseline and into the right field corner, giving LSU a 6-0 lead.

“It was good to do that in the eighth inning to get more run support,” Beloso said. “Because looking back, that would have been a tie game going into the bottom of the ninth. I’m just glad we got it done in the eighth inning there.”

Aaron George came in to pitch the ninth and gave up two leadoff walks and two singles to put EKU on the board with two runs.

Devin Fontenot came in to put out the fire and gave up a third run on an RBI groundout, but that was all he would allow.

Milazzo finally got a chance to put his golden arm behind the plate on display, throwing out two runners. The first came in the second inning when Milazzo caught Daniel Harris IV with too big of a lead at second. He threw a frozen rope behind the runner, and at first it appeared the the throw beat the runner but shortstop Collier Cranford missed the tag but after a review the runner was called out.

“Once I saw him at second, I was just looking for a way to get us out of that inning,” Milazzo said. “A runner in scoring position and I was just trying to find an out. And it happened thanks to Collier, he had a great pick out there.”

Milazzo and Cranford have played with each other throughout their high school career and have developed a chemistry to the point that Milazzo was able to subtly tip Cranford off about the pending throw down.

“I can’t give my secrets away but we kind of got a little connection that goes back from four years of high school,” Milazzo said.

In the sixth inning Milazzo caught a runner on first stealing and got the ball to Gavin Dugas at the base before the runner had even made it halfway to second. The runner turned tail and retreated back to first, but Dugas made the throw to Beloso to complete the 2-4-3 relay for the out.

“Milazzo is a game changer behind the plate,” Mainieiri said. “You stops the other team’s running game, picks a guy off second base, gets a pitcher out of a jam. He’s just outstanding. He’s a real asset for our team, no doubt.”

“It’s good to have a blowtorch in your back pocket as a catcher,” Beloso said.