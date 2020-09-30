KNOW THE ENEMY: VANDERBILT

Game 2 LSU (0-1, 0-1 SEC West) at Vanderbilt (0-1, 0-1 SEC East) 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network)

Last week for the Commodores: Vanderbilt opened the season at then-No. 10 Texas A&M and played the Aggies tough in 17-12 loss. Vandy started Ken Seals at quarterback, the third true freshman QB to start a SEC season opener since freshman eligibility was restored in 1972.

Last year’s game: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 398 yards and school-record six TD (four to Ja’Marr Chase) in a 66-38 win in Nashville. It was the most points against a conference opponent in regulation in LSU history.

Last time Vanderbilt beat LSU: In 1990, Vanderbilt was 1-10 and its only win was a 24-21 decision over LSU in Nashville. Odell Beckham Sr. scored two TDs for the Tigers, who had a game-winning Hail Mary TD pass to Todd Kinchen nullified by Kinchen’s offensive pass interference penalty.

Series record: LSU leads 23-7-1

Vanderbilt coach: Derek Mason (27-48 overall in 7 seasons overall and at Vanderbilt)

THIS AND THAT:

Early betting line: LSU by 19½

Number of Louisiana natives on Vanderbilt roster: 9

Number of Tennessee natives on LSU roster: 3

Vanderbilt-LSU program connections: The first and only coaching job for the late Charles McClendon, LSU’s winningest head football head coach, was as Vandy’s offensive line coach in 1952. Also, Lynn Amedee, starting QB on McClendon’s first LSU team in 1962, was Vandy’s offensive coordinator in 1983-84.

Reason to dislike Vanderbilt: Does anybody dislike Vanderbilt? The Commodores have had just six winning seasons in the last 60 years.

Reason to like Vanderbilt: It’s like playing a non-conference guaranteed win.

VANDERBILT PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Ken Seals (20 of 29, 129 yards, 1 TD, 2 interception), RB Ja’Veen Marlow (65 yards on 16 carries, WR Amir Abdur-Rahman (5 catches for 72 yards, 1 TD)

DEFENSE

S DeShaun Jenkins (8 tackles with 4 solo) with one fumble recovery and a pass deflection, DL Dayo Obeyingbo (7 tackles including 4 solo) with 2 tackles for losses including a sack.

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Pierson Cooke (1 of 2 FG), P Harrison Smith (6 for 41.0 avg.)

HIS-TO-RY

1. What job did the late former Vanderbilt coach Woody Widenhofer enjoy when he finally retired?

A. NFL scout

B. Toll booth coin collector in Destin, Fla.

C. Defensive consultant for college programs

D. Public relations director for Dolly Parton

2. What did Louisiana governor Huey Long do before LSU’s 1934 game at Vanderbilt?

A. Get a $6 train fare to Nashville for LSU students by threatening to reassess the value of the railroads so he could tax them more.

B. Give each LSU student $6 so they could buy train fare and go to the game

C. Lead the LSU band on a two-mile pregame parade through the streets of Nashville

D. Proclaim in a brief pregame speech to the crowd in Dudley Field that “We’re the greatest football team in the world at this time and anyone who thinks we ain’t we plan to meet them.”

3. What Vanderbilt head football coach did LSU hire despite him losing 65-0 to Tennessee in his final game at Vandy?

A. Gerry Rafferty

B. Gerry Cooney

C. Gerry DiNardo

D. Jerry Rice

4. What happens after every time Vanderbilt scores at home games?

A. Fans weep with joy

B. Fans pass a collection plate to thank the Lord

C. The Vanderbilt band plays the country song “Dropkick Me Jesus Through the Goal Posts of Life”

D. A foghorn salvaged from a Naval battleship blows long and loud

ANSWERS: 1. B 2. A B C D 3. C 4. D