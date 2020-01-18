K’Lavon Chaisson and Thaddeus Moss declare for NFL Draft

Outside linebacker K’lavon Chaisson and tight end Thaddeus Moss became the final two of nine players on LSU’s national championship team to declare for the NFL draft on Friday, which was the deadline for draft-eligible underclassmen to submit their names.

Previously, safety Grant Delpit, linebackers Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, center Lloyd Cushenberry, offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles, and running Clyde Edwards-Helaire declared on Wednesday.

Chaisson is one of the two Tigers in the 2019 season given the No. 18 jersey, annually awarded to an LSU offensive and defensive player who are successful and selfless on and off the field.

He led the team in QB hurries (6), tackles for a loss (13.5) and sacks (6.5) to go with 60 total tackles (34 solo) on the season.

In LSU’s win at Alabama, Chaisson had a standout performance. He recorded 10 tackles (five solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss.

“On Monday night, when the game clock struck zero, we accomplished out goal,” Chaisson said in his statement. “The Championship Trophy traveled back to Baton Rouge, it’s rightful home. As a team, we achieved our destiny; as a player, I achieved my dream.

“I realize I will never be able to fully repay the debts I owe to my LSU family. But at the very least, I hope that I’ve made you all proud.”

Moss, son of Pro Football Hall of Fame Randy Moss, finished fourth on the team in receptions with 47 for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to LSU from North Carolina State before the 2017 season, was redshirted that year accordance with the NCAA transfer rule and missed all of 2018 with an injury.

In LSU’s 63-28 Chick-Fil-A CFP semfinals Peach Bowl victory over Oklahoma, Moss broke the school record for longest reception by a tight end (62 yards) and most receptions by a tight end in a game (4). Then, the 42-25 CFP national championship game win over Clemson, Moss caught five passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

“This season has been an amazing experience,” Moss said. “Memories have been created to last a lifetime with a team of individuals I will never forget. Thankful for my teammates, my brothers, for giving their all beside me. The ride we’ve shared since August has been a dream come true.”