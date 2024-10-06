Jayden Daniels’ Year Of Living Dominantly Continues, Blows Out Cleveland And Deshaun Watson

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels of LSU continued to be the brightest new star in the NFL on Sunday as he led the Commanders to a 34-13 win over Cleveland at home and a 4-1 start – their best since 2008.

Daniels, the second player picked in the 2024 NFL Draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at LSU, completed only 14 of 25 passes and threw an early interception. But he tossed a 41-yard touchdown to Dyami Brown for a 24-3 halftime lead. He also connected with Terry McLaurin on a 66-yard pass and rushed 11 times for 82 yards.

Washington won its fourth straight and has already equaled its wins from last season when it finished 4-13.

“I just missed some throws,” Daniels said after basically setting the NFL on fire in recent weeks. “Stay the course. Don’t get too high or get too low.”

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for just 125 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked seven times and fumbled. Watson completed 15 of 28 passes and rushed three times for 14 yards as the Browns fell to 1-4.

The Commanders’ 24 points in the first half were their most since the 2018 season and the 21-point lead was their largest in a first half since the same season.

Washington next plays at Baltimore (3-2) on Sunday (Noon, FOX).