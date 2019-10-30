How former LSU players fared in day three of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League

Here’s what happened with three former LSU players playing Tuesday on day three of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League:

G Skylar Mays (Atlanta Hawks)

Started, played 29:08, scored 16 points with 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 turnovers and 4 fouls in Atlanta’s 84-83 win over the Indiana Pacers. Was 6 of 11 (54.5 percent) from the field and 4 of 7 (51.7 percent) from 3-point range.

Mays’ 2-game summer league stats for 1-1 Hawks: Has averaged 29:28 minutes, 14.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.5 turnovers and 3.5 fouls, Has shot 10 of 22 (45.5 percent) from the field, 5 of 13 (38.7 percent) from 3-point range and 4 of 4 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

F Trendon Watford (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 22:11, scored 3 points with 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocked shots, 2 turnovers and 2 fouls in Portland’s 86-66 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Was 1 of 5 (20 percent) from the field and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

Watford’s 2-game summer league stats for 2-0 Trail Blazers: Has averaged 19:24 minutes, 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 turnovers and 2.5 fouls, Has shot 3 of 7 (42.9 percent) from the field and 1 of 2 (50 percent) from the free throw line.

G Antonio Blakeney (Portland Trail Blazers)

Came off the bench, played 18:33, scored 12 points with 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal in Portland’s 86-66 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Was 5 of 11 (45.5 percent) from the field and 2 of 3 (66.7) percent in 3-pointers.

Blakeney’s 2-game summer league stats for 2-0 Trail Blazers: Has averaged 18:28 minutes, 19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1 assist. Has shot 14 of 21 (66.7 percent) from the field, 4 of 6 (66.7 percent) in 3-pointers and 7 of 7 (100 percent) from the free throw line.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE INVOLVING FORMER LSU PLAYERS (All times CT)

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn Nets) 3 p.m. vs. Bucks (ESPN2)

Javonte Smart (Miami Heat) 4 p.m. vs. Grizzlies (NBA TV)

Emmitt Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder) 6 p.m. vs. Pels (NBA TV)

Jarell Martin (Utah Jazz) 8 p.m. vs. Mavs (NBA TV)