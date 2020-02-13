Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading to Alex Box Stadium this season

LSU opens its 2020 baseball season Friday night at 7 p.m. against Indiana in Alex Box Stadium.

It is the first of the Tigers’ 37 home games, 22 non-conference affairs including 10 vs. in-state schools and five three-game SEC series against Mississippi State, defending College World Series champion Vanderbilt, Arkansas, South Carolina and Alabama.

For Friday’s opener, it will be 50 degrees for the opening pitch with winds from the northeast at 6 miles per hour and no chance of rain. By game’s end, it should be around 40 degrees.

Saturday, it will be 65 degrees and sunny for the game two start at 3 p.m. For Sunday’s game three at 12 noon, it will be in the mid 60s with a 60 percent chance of rain.

Here’s some things you need to know about going to the Box this season:

Concessions

· NEW: Beer and Wine sales will be conducted throughout the entire stadium; sales will conclude when the top of the 7th inning has ended.

· NEW: Vending machines that sell water have been added to the stadium.

Parking & Traffic

· NEW: The Golf Course Lot for day-of-game parking will only accept credit cards for admission.

· REMINDER: Officers will enforce directional exits from parking lots following all games.

· REMINDER: Contra-flow traffic will be enforced on Gourrier Avenue following highly-attended games; please follow the instructions of officers.

Guest Services

· REMINDER: Season Ticket Holder Recognition Wall is located at field level, inside Gate 2.

· REMINDER: Guest Services Room is located at field level, inside Gate 2.

· REMINDER: Guest Services Call Line is 225-578-4085. It is available before/during/after games.

· REMINDER: Clear Bag Policy is in effect; visit LSUsports.net/geauxclear

· REMINDER: To view Stadium Prohibited Items & Policies, visit LSUsports.net/gameday

· REMINDER: All stadium gates & Alex Box Ticket Office opens two hours prior to first pitch for all games.

Facilities & Grounds

· NEW: The LSU Baseball Legacy Plaza, featuring the Skip Bertman Statue, located near the home plate entrance of the stadium (Gate 2).

· NEW: An upgraded stadium Audio/Sound system

· NEW: Protective Netting that extends past the dugouts for fan safety

Fan Experience

· NEW: A statistics/lineup board in right center-field

· REMINDER: The Fan Zone is located on the upper concourse (Level 2) behind home plate; the Fan Zone is the hub for Posters, Schedule Cards and promotional materials.

· REMINDER: Game Programs are Free in the Fan Zone