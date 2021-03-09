Haleigh Bryant takes her fifth SEC Freshman of the Week honor

If LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant doesn’t win SEC Freshman of the Year as teammate Kiya Johnson did last year, then the fix is in.

On Tuesday following a career high all-around score of 39.625 last Friday against Missouri, Bryant was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the fifth time in eight meets.

In the national rankings, Bryant is third on floor, fifth on vault and eighth in the all-around.

Bryant scored a 10 on her front handspring-front pike half vault vs. Missouri. It was the first 10 for Bryant in her career. She became the fourth LSU freshman to score a perfect 10 in school history.

Bryant is only the second freshman in the country to earn a 10 this year. She is the sixth gymnast in the country to earn a 10 on vault in 2021. The anchor performance in the opening rotation pushed LSU to a 49.550 on vault.

In addition to her perfect vault, Bryant scored a 9.95 in the fifth spot of the LSU floor lineup. The freshman also scored a 9.85 on beam and 9.825 on bars.

The third-ranked Tigers will take the week off before traveling to Huntsville, Alabama, and competing for their fourth straight SEC Championship on Saturday, March 20. The meet will be televised on the SEC Network with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call.