Former LSU Women’s Basketball Star Angel Reese Received One Vote As Caitlin Clark Won WNBA Rookie of the Year

Caitlin Clark won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, overshadowing Angel Reese, who got just one vote.

Clark, the Indiana Fever’s top pick, became the first rookie to lead in assists, averaging 8.4. She also scored 19.2 points and grabbed 5.7 rebounds, earning 66 first-place votes.

Reese’s season was cut short by injury, yet she had a great season with 13.1 rebounds per game and 15 double-doubles. Her absence in the final six games hurt her chances.

Clark’s performance peaked late in the season, averaging 23.2 points in the last 14 games, leading the Fever to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Sky, with Reese injured, fell to a 2-12 record and missed the playoffs.

In the end, Clark’s late surge secured her the award. Reese’s single vote, however, highlighted her significant impact, despite a tough season finish.