Former LSU pitcher Aaron Nola helps make historic play

Former LSU pitcher Aaron Nola has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season, and he made some history on Tuesday for the Phillies.

Nola helped start a 1-3-5 triple play against the Tigers, the first such play since July 11, 1929. It came in the bottom of the third with runners on the corners. Nola forced soft contact and a broken bat with his pitch before catch the ball and tossing it to first base for the second out. A force out at third completed the play.

TRIPLE PLAY 🤯



Aaron Nola started the first 1-3-5 triple play since July 11, 1929!@Phillies | #LSUMLBpic.twitter.com/JSynV12p5L — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 25, 2024

Nola finished the game allowing just one run and no walks in seven innings pitched. He’s been one of the best starts in the league this season with a 3.39 ERA in 101 innings pitched.