Former LSU football coach Gerry DiNardo headlines tonight’s Tiger Rag Radio

Former LSU football coach Gerry DiNardo and 247 national college football writer Brandon Marcelllo headline tonight’s Tiger Rag’s weekly radio show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Also on the show will be SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent for an update of the league’s process on deciding whether to play football this season.

Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag editor Ron Higgins are this week’s hosts.

DiNardo, who was 32-24-1 from 1995-1999 as the Tigers’ coach, is a studio analyst for the Big Ten Conference network. He’ll talk about the Big Ten’s decision to play conference games only in 2020 and will touch on his former star LSU running back Kevin Faulk becoming the Tigers’ running back coach.

Marcello will discuss his July 11 article on why conference only schedules could save college football.

Here’s tonight’s lineup:

6:45 p.m.: SEC associate commissioner Herb Vincent

7 p.m.: Brandon Marcello, 247Sports

7:30 p.m.: Former LSU head football coach Gerry DiNardo

Tiger Rag radio can be heard on the following stations:

KBKK, 105.5 FM – Alexandria

WBRP, Talk 107.3 FM – Baton Rouge

KLWB, 103.7 FM (The Game) – Carencro/Lafayette

WAKH, 105.7 FM – McComb, MS

KASO, 1240 – Minden

KRLQ, 94.1 FM – Ruston/Shreveport

WSLA, 1560 AM – Slidell