Former LSU All-American Sagstrom falls back off pace and into fifth place in Olympic golf

Former LSU All-America golfer Madalene Sagstrom posted a second consecutive under par round Thursday in Tokyo to stand in fifth at 8-under par after 36 holes of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic women’s golf competition.

Sagstrom followed up Wednesday’s 5-under 66 with a 3-under 68 to post her 134 score over the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Scores were extremely low on the second day and Nelly Korda of the United States moved to the lead with a 9-under 62 in the second round to lead at 13-under par (67-62 – 129). Three other golfers – Nanna Koertstz Madsen of Denmark, Aditi Ashok of India, Emily Pedersen of also of Denmark – are tied for second at 9-under 133, one shot ahead of Sagstrom.

Sagstrom had an amazing round on a day when she had to work hard for pars as she hit only five fairways in the second round and 13 for the two days. But she posted four more birdies in the second round to give her nine for the first 36 holes. Over the first two rounds, she has hit 23 greens in regulation, including 13 on Thursday.

Sagstrom opened with birdies on the first two holes of the day to get to seven under par, but then had a string of pars over the next eight holes, she birdied No. 11 to get to 8-under before her only bogey of the first 36 holes dropped her back a shot. She got that back and to 8-under again after a par on the par 4 15th.

The players will tee off the first and 10th tees on Friday early morning in Tokyo with Sagstrom in the next-to-last group off hole No. 1 at 7:06 p.m. Thursday CDT and 9:06 a.m. (Tokyo time). There has been discussion on possibly shortening the tournament to 54 holes because of approaching weather for Saturday in Tokyo but no decision has been announced at this time.

Live coverage will be available on The Golf Channel and the NBCOlympics.com app.