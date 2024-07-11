Flau’jae Johnson headlines a cast of LSU athletes who will appear on the ESPYs tonight

July 11, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Basketball, LSU athletics, Women's Basketball 0
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson (4), who scored a season-high 24 points in Thursday's win over Missouri, also had a key block of Grace Slaughter in the second quarter of the game. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

LSU women’s basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson will perform live at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.

The ESPY’s air at 7 PM on ABC. ​

Johnson recently released her debut album, “Best of Both Worlds,” which features nine songs, including a collaboration with Lil Wayne titled “Came Out A Beast.” ​

At the ESPYs, Johnson will also present an award. ​ She is one of seven athletes with Louisiana ties set to be featured at the awards show. ​

Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant are nominated for awards honoring the country’s top male and female collegiate athletes. ​ Bryant is also a nominee for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award. ​ Johnson averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. ​ She had a standout performance in the NCAA tournament, helping LSU to a win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.

author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


+ fifty nine = sixty three