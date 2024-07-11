Flau’jae Johnson headlines a cast of LSU athletes who will appear on the ESPYs tonight

LSU women’s basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson will perform live at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
The ESPY’s air at 7 PM on ABC.
Johnson recently released her debut album, “Best of Both Worlds,” which features nine songs, including a collaboration with Lil Wayne titled “Came Out A Beast.”
At the ESPYs, Johnson will also present an award. She is one of seven athletes with Louisiana ties set to be featured at the awards show.
Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant are nominated for awards honoring the country’s top male and female collegiate athletes. Bryant is also a nominee for the Best Breakthrough Athlete award. Johnson averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season. She had a standout performance in the NCAA tournament, helping LSU to a win over UCLA in the Sweet 16.
