Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said: South Alabama Press Conference – Sept. 23, 2024

Brian Kelly Press Conference on September 23, 2024

Opening remarks –

Injury report – Perkins knee injury, out for season

Mentions players stepping in:

Emery -> Durham

Guillory -> Breaux

UCLA win

“mental mistakes” defensively

Happy w/ offense

2nd half performances – good to build off of

Highlights

Nussmeier – SEC offensive player of the week

Swinson – SEC Lineman of the week

M. Taylor – receiving yards record

Spec. Teams – Ramos, Thomas

S. Alabama

– App State road win

– Outstanding freshman players

– Aggressive defense

– team “with nothing to lose”

Q1 – Peoples? Defense?

Peoples – good job of utilizing players’ diversity

Shand, Reliford, Womack improvement

Suggs “back in the mix”

Q2 – Loss of Perkins?

Losing him as a big threat

Feel bad for the individual, but not losing team identity

“10 other players make it happen”

Q3 – Shifting to replace Perkins?

Whit Weeks next up

Major Burns at star

Have versatility for different structures

Q4 – Seeing progress you want to see?

Big play runs – unacceptable

Mental mistakes

Can live with competitive plays

On the right path defensively

Q5 – Buffalo vs Star package?

3 LB’s vs putting nickel in

Formation-driven

Q6 – Freshman LB’s?

Developing at the pace they should be

Much more football ahead – “welcome to the SEC”

Q7 – Safeties?

Great communication

Leverage on the football

Short tackling

Q8 – Swinson breakout?

Takes coaching and a committed player

Q9 – S. Alabama offense?

Mentions QB, RB, scheme

Solid offensive line

Well-coached

Q10 – Perkins – draft-eligible – last game at LSU?

Too early for those decisions

Q11 – Zy Alexander? CB position?

Listed as questionable

Have flexibility and depth at CB

Q12 – Z. Thomas?

“I like the way he plays the game”

“plays like a veteran”

Certain amount of recklessness, confidence

Q13 – Matched w/ Applewhite in the past?

No, but has gotten to know well

Q14 – Kyle Parker?

Needed a breakout play

“one of the worst dances in the end-zone I have ever seen”

Q15 – Ability to spread the ball around?

Can’t focus on one guy (an “alpha”)

“Difficult to defend us”

Comprehensive passing game

Need Hilton back