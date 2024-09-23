Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said: South Alabama Press Conference – Sept. 23, 2024

September 23, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Football 0

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Prior to coach Kelly taking the podium (~12 p.m. CT), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush recap the victory over UCLA and preview Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. CT kickoff vs. South Alabama in Tiger Stadium (SEC Network).

Brian Kelly Press Conference on September 23, 2024

Brian Kelly – Press Conference 9/23/24

Opening remarks –

  • Injury report – Perkins knee injury, out for season
  • Mentions players stepping in:
  • Emery -> Durham
  • Guillory -> Breaux

UCLA win

  • “mental mistakes” defensively
  • Happy w/ offense
  • 2nd half performances – good to build off of

Highlights

  • Nussmeier – SEC offensive player of the week
  • Swinson – SEC Lineman of the week
  • M. Taylor – receiving yards record
  • Spec. Teams – Ramos, Thomas

S. Alabama

      –    App State road win

      –    Outstanding freshman players

      –    Aggressive defense

      –    team “with nothing to lose”

Q1 – Peoples? Defense?

  • Peoples – good job of utilizing players’ diversity
  • Shand, Reliford, Womack improvement
  • Suggs “back in the mix”

Q2 – Loss of Perkins?

  • Losing him as a big threat
  • Feel bad for the individual, but not losing team identity
  • “10 other players make it happen”

Q3 – Shifting to replace Perkins?

  • Whit Weeks next up
  • Major Burns at star
  • Have versatility for different structures

Q4 – Seeing progress you want to see?

  • Big play runs – unacceptable
  • Mental mistakes
  • Can live with competitive plays
  • On the right path defensively

Q5 – Buffalo vs Star package?

  • 3 LB’s vs putting nickel in
  • Formation-driven

Q6 – Freshman LB’s?

  • Developing at the pace they should be
  • Much more football ahead – “welcome to the SEC”

Q7 – Safeties?

  • Great communication
  • Leverage on the football
  • Short tackling

Q8 – Swinson breakout?

  • Takes coaching and a committed player

Q9 – S. Alabama offense?

  • Mentions QB, RB, scheme
  • Solid offensive line
  • Well-coached

Q10 – Perkins – draft-eligible – last game at LSU?

  • Too early for those decisions

Q11 – Zy Alexander? CB position?

  • Listed as questionable
  • Have flexibility and depth at CB

Q12 – Z. Thomas?

  • “I like the way he plays the game”
  • “plays like a veteran”
  • Certain amount of recklessness, confidence

Q13 – Matched w/ Applewhite in the past?

  • No, but has gotten to know well

Q14 – Kyle Parker?

  • Needed a breakout play
  • “one of the worst dances in the end-zone I have ever seen”

Q15 – Ability to spread the ball around?

  • Can’t focus on one guy (an “alpha”)
  • “Difficult to defend us”
  • Comprehensive passing game
  • Need Hilton back
author avatar
Tiger Rag News Services
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


− 6 = one