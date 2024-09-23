Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said: South Alabama Press Conference – Sept. 23, 2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. Prior to coach Kelly taking the podium (~12 p.m. CT), Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Sideline Reporter Gordy Rush recap the victory over UCLA and preview Saturday’s 6:45 p.m. CT kickoff vs. South Alabama in Tiger Stadium (SEC Network).
Brian Kelly – Press Conference 9/23/24
Opening remarks –
- Injury report – Perkins knee injury, out for season
- Mentions players stepping in:
- Emery -> Durham
- Guillory -> Breaux
UCLA win
- “mental mistakes” defensively
- Happy w/ offense
- 2nd half performances – good to build off of
Highlights
- Nussmeier – SEC offensive player of the week
- Swinson – SEC Lineman of the week
- M. Taylor – receiving yards record
- Spec. Teams – Ramos, Thomas
S. Alabama
– App State road win
– Outstanding freshman players
– Aggressive defense
– team “with nothing to lose”
Q1 – Peoples? Defense?
- Peoples – good job of utilizing players’ diversity
- Shand, Reliford, Womack improvement
- Suggs “back in the mix”
Q2 – Loss of Perkins?
- Losing him as a big threat
- Feel bad for the individual, but not losing team identity
- “10 other players make it happen”
Q3 – Shifting to replace Perkins?
- Whit Weeks next up
- Major Burns at star
- Have versatility for different structures
Q4 – Seeing progress you want to see?
- Big play runs – unacceptable
- Mental mistakes
- Can live with competitive plays
- On the right path defensively
Q5 – Buffalo vs Star package?
- 3 LB’s vs putting nickel in
- Formation-driven
Q6 – Freshman LB’s?
- Developing at the pace they should be
- Much more football ahead – “welcome to the SEC”
Q7 – Safeties?
- Great communication
- Leverage on the football
- Short tackling
Q8 – Swinson breakout?
- Takes coaching and a committed player
Q9 – S. Alabama offense?
- Mentions QB, RB, scheme
- Solid offensive line
- Well-coached
Q10 – Perkins – draft-eligible – last game at LSU?
- Too early for those decisions
Q11 – Zy Alexander? CB position?
- Listed as questionable
- Have flexibility and depth at CB
Q12 – Z. Thomas?
- “I like the way he plays the game”
- “plays like a veteran”
- Certain amount of recklessness, confidence
Q13 – Matched w/ Applewhite in the past?
- No, but has gotten to know well
Q14 – Kyle Parker?
- Needed a breakout play
- “one of the worst dances in the end-zone I have ever seen”
Q15 – Ability to spread the ball around?
- Can’t focus on one guy (an “alpha”)
- “Difficult to defend us”
- Comprehensive passing game
- Need Hilton back
