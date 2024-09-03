Everything Brian Kelly said at Press Conference – Sept. 3, 2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media at his weekly press conference. LSU returns home to kick off 100 Years in Tiger Stadium and face Nicholls on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SEC Network+.
Brian Kelly – Press Conference 9/3/24 (Post USC)
Opening Remarks
- Proud of effort after watching film
- Well-prepared for the game
- “You have to finish off games”
- Didn’t execute, settled for field goal
- Notes Nussmeier, Taylor, Lacy, Anderson, Emery
- Defensively “really good things”
- “Created havoc at a high percentage”
- Credits to Stamps, Jones, Woodland
- Need to play w/ “sense of urgency” all 4 Q’s
- Outlines Nicholls – “they play up”
Q: “Too much air out of the ball 2nd half?
- “We need to get our best players the ball” (Lacy 2nd half)
Q: Injury Report?
- Malbrue – serious knee injury
- Parker – not much play, ulnar nerve injury, doubtful
Q: Moss outplayed Nussmeier?
- Why? “Because he/they won”
- Credits to Nussmeier – winning team simply played better
Q: Running game? More diversity?
- “What would you like us to do?”
- Need to be more efficient
- Diversity not problem, need to execute
Q: Pressure about playoffs?
- Focused on process
- Preparation is outstanding, but “playing to win” wins games
- “We need to finish”
Q: Teaching “Killer Instinct”
- “Happens when you put in the work”
- Can’t let complacency set in
- “Focus on dominating the play in front of us”
- Ex. Lacy penalty – working on maintaining emotional control
- Ex. Burns penalty – Sincerely apologetic
Q: Update on Hilton? Parker out?
- “Gotta get Sampson ready”
Q: Issues with defense?
- Positives: DT, DE play
- Need more production @ Safety
Q: Right rotation at RB? Jackson?
- Jackson – workload outstanding @ 235, feels like right weight
- Rotation – Emery getting better after ACL
- Need to accentuate different skills
Q: Winning the toss? Aggressive on 4th?
- 4th – “Analytics plays a big part”
- Receiving kickoff – personal preference, wanted to see offense first
Q: Scheduling? Different opener?
- “We’re gonna be a better football team because of what happened”
Q: Offensive line? Chester?
- Chester – liked his communication
- Line: Some things to do better schematically up front
Q: Emery? Unlocking running game?
- “His strength is his vision”
- Needs to develop lower body strength
Q: Utilization of H. Perkins?
- “I like him where he is”
- Need to get him to narrow his focus
- Wants to do a little too much
Q: M. Taylor?
- Need to develop his blocking in space
- “Big weapon for us”
- 2 and 3 TE package needs to develop
