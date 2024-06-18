ESPN releases scouting report on top LSU commit Bryce Underwood

Brian Kelly has put together the No. 2 recruiting class of 2025 and the star of that elite bunch is No. 1 overall player Bryce Underwood.

Underwood, an elite quarterback out of Michigan, has been committed to LSU since January. Despite him being considered the top player by 247Sports and On3, ESPN isn’t as high on him.

Its rankings have him as the No. 2 overall player behind USC commit Julian Lewis. ESPN recently put out a scouting report on Underwood and listed areas of improvement and how he will fit at LSU:

Strengths: Underwood’s blend of size and length combined with a powerful arm and sturdy stature make for the ideal measurable standard. He has an 82-inch wingspan and 10-inch hands. The ball jumps off his hand with power and velocity. He plays with confidence and poise and can make things look easy. He is a really good QB, but maybe not a true dual threat. He can run when he needs to and create second chances out of the pocket. One of his best attributes is the deep ball. Underwood is like a right-handed Michael Penix Jr. Areas of improvement: He can be a little tense in the upper body and he could be more consistent with his feet and platform within the pocket. He has so much arm talent and arm strength that he can get away with making plays that most prospects would not be able to accurately perform. How he fits at LSU: Underwood is capable of achieving everything that Jayden Daniels did under center for the Tigers. Underwood will not likely make the same number of plays with his legs, but he will be able to pinpoint the football to intermediate and deep levels of the field. New offensive playcaller Joe Sloan is going to have an awful lot of clay to mold here.

Even though ESPN isn’t as high on Underwood as other sites, Kelly and his staff will likely be ok with him being listed as the No. 2 player in his class if he can reach levels near Jayden Daniels.