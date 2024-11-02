Dub Jones, NFL’s Oldest Player Who Transferred From LSU To Tulane, Dies At Age 99

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

William Augustus “Dub” Jones, the NFL’s oldest living player and Cleveland Browns running back/receiver legend who created the flanker position in the 1950s after playing at LSU and Tulane, died early Saturday morning at his home in Ruston at age 99.

Former LSU wide receiver Ben Jones, one of four sons who played college football including former LSU quarterback Bert Jones, told Tiger Rag Saturday that his father had passed away.

Jones was born on Dec. 29, 1924, in Arcadia, Louisiana, grew up in Ruston and graduated from Ruston High School in 1942. He is survived by the four sons, three daughters, 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren and his wife, the former Schumpert Barnes of Ruston whom he met in junior high school in Ruston. They were married in 1946 and were two years away from their 80th wedding anniversary.

Dub Jones carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns in the 1950s File photo

After one season at LSU in 1942, Jones joined the United States Navy and transferred to Tulane to be a part of a Navy training program and became an All-American and All-Southeastern Conference back for the Green Wave in 1944 as a junior.

Jones is believed to be the only player in history to have a win over Tulane as an LSU player and a win over LSU as a Tulane player. In 1942, he was a backup for halfback Steve Van Buren when the Tigers beat Tulane, 18-6, in Tiger Stadium. In 1943, Jones rushed for 2- and 10-yard touchdowns and kicked three extra points for Tulane in a 27-0 victory over LSU at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.

After the 1944 season at Tulane, Jones spent a year in submarine training in the Navy, but did not see action overseas because the war ended on Sept. 2, 1945 (V-J Day – Victory in Japan).

The Chicago Cardinals took Jones with the second pick of the first round in the 1946 NFL Draft. He did not sign with the Cardinals, though, opting to play for the Miami Seahawks of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). After a trade in his rookie season, Jones played for the Brooklyn Dodgers of the AAFC through 1947 before the Dodgers traded him to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 1948 season.

Cleveland coach Paul Brown traded for Jones, partly because he liked how he played defensive back with the Dodgers.

“It may be folklore, but we always heard that Paul Brown said one of the reasons he traded for dad was that any man who was 6-foot-4 that volunteers for submarine service for World War II has got to be his kind of guy,” Ben Jones said Saturday.

Jones played in eight consecutive championship games for the Browns from 1948 through 1955, winning five – two in the AAFC in 1948 and ’49 and three in the NFL in 1950, 1954 and 1955. Jones had a role in every NFL championship won by the Browns’ franchise – the three as a player and the 1964 title as a running backs and receivers coach when he coached running back Jim Brown and wide receiver Paul Warfield.

In six NFL seasons with the Browns, Jones rushed 540 times for 2,210 yards and 21 touchdowns and caught 171 passes for 2,874 yards and 20 touchdowns. He often lined up as a back away from the backfield as a slot receiver in today’s terminology. But when he played, that position became known as a flanker with the tight end and split end as the other two receivers.

Jones still shares the NFL record for most touchdowns in a game with six against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 25, 1951, when he tied Ernie Nevers, who scored six for the Chicago Cardinals against the Bears on Nov. 28, 1929. The Bears’ Gale Sayers scored six TDs in 1965 against San Francisco, and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara scored six TDs against Minnesota in 2020.

On this day in 1951, @Browns halfback William "Dub" Jones vs the Bears ties Ernie Nevers' NFL record (with the Chicago Cardinals on Nov 28, 1929) for single game scrimmage TDs (6). Since then, only 1 player has managed to match that mark: Gale Sayers (w/the Bears on Dec 12, 1965) pic.twitter.com/xZPGnzhc5e — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) November 26, 2020 Dub Jones got 6 game balls from coach Paul Brown for each TD on 11/25/51.

“I was pulling for him,” Dub Jones told Teddy Allen of the Shreveport Times at the time Kamara tied his record. “He’s my favorite player.”

Like Kamara, Jones had the run-and-receiver versatility. Jones was an All-Pro in 1951 and played in the Pro Bowl in 1951 and ’52.

He was an assistant coach with the Browns from 1963-68 before retiring from football and focusing on a lumber business he had started in Ruston in the 1950s. Jones was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall in Natchitoches in 1982 and into the Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame in 1984.

“He was still riding his horse at age 94,” Bert Jones told the Tiger Rag recently. Jones followed in his dad’s NFL footsteps when the Baltimore Colts made him the second player taken in the 1973 NFL Draft out of LSU. Jones became an All-Pro and Pro Bowl player, like his dad before him, in 1976 when he was also named the NFL’s MVP and offensive player of the year. He played through 1981 with the Colts and finished in 1982 with the Los Angeles Rams.

“Dad had an uncanny memory. We’d be sitting around talking or watching a game, and he’d start talking about a touchdown pass that Dante Lavelli (Cleveland Browns split end and teammate of Jones) caught in 1950, or some other play. And we’d look up the game, and he was right on every time.”

Jones kept working in the family business well into his 90s.

“His mind was very sharp,” Ben Jones said. “I would say it was only about 18 months ago that he started slipping, and it accelerated here in the last three or four months. But he still had an amazing memory. I mean that guy was a walking almanac of north Louisiana sports history and NFL history. He could remember games, people, plays, exactly what happened. Reminded me a little bit of Jim Engster (Tiger Rag president/columnist and host of WRKF’s “Talk Louisiana). Dad had a photographic memory like Jim.”

Dub Jones will never be forgotten by those close to him.

“He was a great father. He was devoted to his family,” Ben Jones said. “He was hard working. He was an entrepreneur. There were challenges being a small business owner – financial stresses. But he was steady through it all.”

And he coached his sons up.

“He didn’t like self-promotion. He believed in team. Being part of a team,” Ben said. “Let your play speak for you. No dancing in the end zone. That used to drive him nuts. And also he didn’t want you being a hypochondriac. He said, ‘Look, your leg ain’t broke. Get up and walk off the field.'”

He loved attending his kids’ games – often juggling Ben’s games at LSU and Bert’s with the Colts.

“He spent a lot of time with us,” Ben said. “We had a family ranch. We had cattle and horses. We hunted and fished. He loved going to the sporting events, going to LSU games. I would classify him as an outstanding dad.”