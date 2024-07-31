Down, Set, Hut One: LSU football fall practice begins! Jacques Doucet and Glen West discuss expectations for fall 2024

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for July 31, 2024 | LSU football fall practice begins this week, and that means we are getting closer and closer to the 2024 season. The excitement is palpable here in Baton Rouge, but some questions and concerns are circling around this year’s team – the biggest being whether Blake Baker and the new, reworked defensive coaching staff will be able to improve the Tigers’ game on that side of the ball, after a pretty disappointing showing last year. In his recent media appearances, Coach Brian Kelly is all optimism, but fans can only wait and see. As fall practice starts, we’re going to get in depth on today’s episode about what we can expect this coming season – first, we’ll hear from Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne as they sit down with Jacques Doucet of WAFB, followed by a discussion with Glen West of Geaux 247.
