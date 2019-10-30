DIRTY DOZEN: These prospects are projected as the 12 best high school seniors in the state of Louisiana for the 2021 season

1. WALKER HOWARD QB, 6-1, 195 St. Thomas More … A five-star prospect rated the nation’s top-ranked quarterback according to 247Sports. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 26) who finished third in the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback competition in July. . .In his first season as a varsity starter, directed STM to its first undefeated season (10-0) with a win over De La Salle to capture the Division II state title. . .Completed 210 of 317 passes for 3,369 yards with 39 touchdowns and five interceptions. . .Was selected the Class 4A Offensive Outstanding Player. . .Father Jamie (1992-95) was a starting QB at LSU. . . An early commitment to LSU in June of 2020.

2. WILL CAMPBELL OT, 6-6, 285 Neville … State’s top-rated offensive lineman who’s moving into his third year as starting tackle in high school. . .The five-star performer was a first team Class 4A All[1]State selection in 2020, helping the Tigers to a second straight appearance in the state semifinals. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 16). . .Is the nation’s No. 20 overall prospect and fourth-rated offensive tackle. . .Has terrific frame with good feet (former basketball player) that’s mobile enough to get to the second level and finish blocks. . .Committed to LSU.

3. JACOBY MATHEWS S, 6-2, 205 Ponchatoula … Tremendous two-way player that has the athletic ability and build to play on either side of the football. . .Is projected to play safety in college where he’s a five-star prospect, the nation’s No. 27 overall player and No. 2 at his position. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 53). . .Was selected to the Class 5A All-State first team at athlete after helping Ponchatoula to the second round of the state playoffs last season. . .Big frame who is extremely physical. . .Had a bigger workload on offense last season where he accounted for 1,582 yards and 23 touchdowns from his quarterback position. . .Has played strong safety and outside linebacker during his career on defense. . .Also averaged 12 points and five rebounds in basketball last season. … De-committed from LSU on July 30. Will continue to consider the Tigers along with Alabama and Texas A&M.

4. SHAZZ PRESTON WR, 5-11, 180 St. James … A four-star performer, the No. 71 overall prospect and eighth-rated wide receiver. . .Has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. . .Was a first team Class 3A All-State selection last season with 50 catches for 865 yards and 9 TDs. . .A year after the Wildcats completed a perfect 15-0 run to the state championship, they were stopped in last year’s state quarterfinals. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 14). . .Also competed in the long jump and 200 in track. . .Has narrowed his schools to LSU, Texas, USC, Alabama and Georgia. Has made official visits to Texas, USC and Alabama.

5. LE’VEON MOSS RB, 6-0, 190 Istrouma … State’s top-rated running back and a four-star prospect. . .The nation’s No. 80 overall player and sixth-rated running back. . .Is a very determined runner who accelerates through the hole. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 49). . .A first team selection on the Class 4A All-State team last season after rushing 94 times for 1,354 yards and 16 touchdowns. . Also made official visits to Texas A&M and Mississippi State. .Committed to Alabama.

6. LA’TERRANCE WELCH CB, 6-1, 180 Acadiana … The state’s top defensive back and key contributor for a program that’s captured the last two Class 5A state championships. . .A four-star prospect that’s rated No. 109 overall and the No. 10 cornerback. . .Returned after missing the majority of his junior season because of knee surgery to play in team’s final two games of the season, coming up with a key interception on a two-point play in the end zone to seal Acadiana’s 35-34 win over Alexandria in the title game. . .Still produced 28 tackles, forced two fumbles and two interceptions last season. . .Recorded 53 tackles, broke up 24 passes and have five interceptions in 2019. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 67). . .Committed to LSU over Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Auburn.

7. KENDRICK LAW ATH, 5-11, 195 Captain Shreve … Arguably the state’s best athlete that could play either side of the football in college. . .This four-star prospect is rated No. 97 overall and the third-best prospect at the athlete. . .His primary positions last season in high school were wide receiver and safety. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 115). . .Has caught 71 passes for 970 yards and nine touchdowns the past two seasons. . .Also, a dangerous on special teams as a punt/kickoff returner. . .Finished second in the Class 5A state track meet in the 100 (10.48) and ran a leg on the Gators’ second place 400 relay. . .LSU is a finalist along with Alabama and Florida State.

8. J’MOND TAPP DE, 6-3, 245 Ascension Catholic … Three-sport standout that’s earned a four-star rating in football. . .Rated No. 129 overall and No. 9 at his position. . .Also plays basketball and runs track. . .Helped Ascension Catholic to an undefeated regular season (6-0) in 2020 but the Bulldogs were upset in the first round of the Division IV state playoffs. His team finished 10-1 and advanced to the second round of the state playoffs in 2019 where he registered 64 tackles and 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. … A ESPN300 member (No. 171). . .Won the Class 1A state shot put championship (46-7) this past spring. . .LSU is among his finalists along with Texas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State. Has already made an official visit to Texas.

9. QUENCY WIGGINS DE, 6-6, 260 Madison Prep … One of the nation’s fastest-rising prospects after playing varsity football for the first time in 2020, emerging as one of the nation’s top prospects who has a four-star rating. . .Primarily played basketball until going out for the football team in the spring of 2020. . .Is regarded as the nation’s No. 102 overall player and No. 18 at his position. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 201). … A key member of Madison Prep’s first Class 3A state championship football team. . .Earned first team All-State honors with 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks. . .LSU is among his finalists along with Alabama, Florida, Oregon and Texas.

10. AARON ANDERSON WR, 5-10, 185 Edna Karr … One of the nation’s top-playmakers who’s proved to be devastating with the ball in his hands. . .A four-star prospect that ranks No. 160 overall and No. 24 at his position. . .A key contributor in the Cougars’ recent stretch of Class 4A state championships that ended in 2020 with a state runners-up finish. . .Caught 36 passes for 678 yards and eight touchdowns. . .A ESPN300 member (No. 122). . .A two-sport athlete that’s a sprinter on Karr’s track team. . .Committed to LSU.

11. EMERY JONES OL, 6-4, 340 Catholic High … Compares favorably to Neville’s Will Campbell among the state’s top offensive linemen where he’s played left tackle for the Bears and projects to play guard or tackle in college. . .A four-star prospect ranks No. 190 overall and No. 9 at his position. … Was selected to the Class 5A All-State first team in 2020. . .Extremely athletic for his size and has terrific footwork. … Was the starting center on his school’s basketball team in 2020 where he was a double-figure scorer. . . Committed to LSU over Florida State, Tennessee and Arkansas.

12. TREVONTE’ CITIZEN RB, 6-0, 217 Lake Charles College Prep … An emerging star for one of the state’s emerging programs in Class 3A. … A four-star prospect that’s rated No. 142 overall and No. 10 at his position. … Tremendous size with a great burst who also plays linebacker in high school. … Also, a sprinter on school’s track team with times of 11.3 in the 100 and 22.1 in the 200. … Son of former great McNeese State running back Tony Citizen … Was a Class 3A All-State honorable mention selection last season with 54 carries for 480 yards and eight TDs on offense and 69 tackles, two TFLs and two sacks on defense. … A ESPN300 member (No. 206). … Committed to LSU over Auburn, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Texas and USC.