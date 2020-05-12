CFP executive director Bill Hancock, LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri highlight tonight’s Tiger Rag Radio Show

College Football Playoffs executive director Bill Hancock and LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri are the featured guests on the weekly Tiger Rag Radio Show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.

Hancock will talk about some of the challenges the CFP committee should face in the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mainieri will address major league baseball’s announcement that it will stage just a five-round draft June 10-11 and how that decision will affect the Tigers’ 2021 roster.

Join co-hosts Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag editor Ron Higgins for two hours of LSU sports talk as well as discussing SEC and national subjects.

You can listen to the live stream of the show on Tigerrag.com and at the following stations:

Louisiana

Alexandria KBKK-FM 105.5

Baton Rouge, WBRP-FM 107.3

Carencro/Lafayette, KLWB-FM, 103.7 (The Game)

Minden KASO-AM 1240

Ruston/Shreveport KRLQ-FM 94.1

Slidell WSLA-AM 1560

Mississippi

McComb WAKH-FM 105.7