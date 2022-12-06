Big catch: LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announces he’ll be back for 2023 season

The NCAA’s transfer portal opened for business Monday and one player from LSU that won’t be entering is junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte released a statement on his Twitter account saying that his primary goal of bringing the Tigers a national championship went unfilled this past season and that he intended to return for 2023.

“I believe in this team, coaches, strength staff, nutrition staff and training staff,” Boutte wrote. “It is important to follow your dreams and live with the results. While some stories will end here, mine will not …. Let’s lock in and focus on the main goal of any LSU Tiger: winning a national championship!!

LSU coach Brian Kelly said Sunday that discussions with players about their futures, whether that was to enter the NFL Draft or transfer portal, would begin Monday to determine the future of the team’s roster.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Boutte, a preseason All-SEC first team selection, completed the 2022 season for LSU (9-4) the team’s second-leading receiver behind Malik Nabers. He wound up with a career-high 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns, including one of his more complete efforts in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game with six grabs for 107 yards and a score in a 50-30 loss to No. 1 Georgia.

Boutte’s decision is a clear endorsement of Kelly and his staff of the direction of the program. The Tigers, who won the SEC’s Western Division, will face Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at noon in Orlando.

“LSU has been nothing but amazing to me,” said Boutte, who became a father for the first time during the season. “My growth under the new staff has helped me reach new levels. While we did not achieve the overall goal, we still fought and produced results that will be a stepping stone for future success.”

Boutte has started in 21 of 27 career games. For his career, he’s got 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He led the nation in receiving touchdowns with nine last season at the time of his season-ending ankle injury Oct. 9 in a 42-21 loss at Kentucky.

“The goal is always to win a national championship at LSU and that will never change,” Boutte said. “We made strides this year but ultimately fell short. That is why I believe we can accomplish many things moving forward.”