Alan Faneca makes it a half-dozen Tigers elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Alan Faneca became the sixth former LSU Tiger to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Faneca, a New Orleans native, played his high school football at Lamar Consolidated High School in Rosenberg, Texas, came to Baton Rouge in 1994, where he enjoyed a stellar collegiate career.

As a Tiger, Faneca was a two-time first-team All-SEC selection and a consensus All-American in 1997. He also won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 1997.

Faneca was the No. 26 overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He would play 10 seasons with the Steelers, where he was named first-team All-Pro on six occasions and second-team All-Pro in another season. He missed just two games in his 10 years with Pittsburgh.

Faneca was also a nine-time Pro-Bowl selection and a Super Bowl champion.

“Without a doubt, Alan was one of the best guards in Steelers history, and one of the best in the NFL,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Alan was unique in that he was big and strong enough to handle interior pass rushers and keep them off our quarterbacks, but also mobile enough to pull in either direction and lead one of our running backs around the end.”

Faneca would sign with the New York Jets in 2008, where he would spend two seasons before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010. He would make second-team All-Pro again with the Jets in 2008.

Some of Faneca’s other honors include being a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time team and a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade team.

He joins in the HOF former Tigers Y.A. Tittle, Steve Van Buren, Jim Taylor, Johnny Robinson, and Kevin Mawae, who congratulated Faneca via Twitter.

“What you did on the football field in your career has deemed you worthy to be recognized as one of the 351 men that have ever played the game of football,” Mawae said. “Your family, your coaches and teammates are all extremely proud of you. I welcome you to the brotherhood of the gold jackets.”

Faneca will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame in August.