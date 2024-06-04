A former LSU wide receiver has signed with the Pittsburg Steelers

Former LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins has signed a contract with the Pittsburg Steelers.

Jenkins went undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft and initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was waived from the Jaguars’ roster in September but now has a spot on the Steelers.

Jenkins was a member of the 2019 LSU winning squad as a freshman though he had just five receptions that season. He got more playing time over the next three seasons and had six receiving touchdowns in each of his last two years as a Tiger. He finished his LSU career with 1,370 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

In his final game at LSU, he caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown in the SEC Championship against Georgia. In that game, he caught a 33-yard touchdown from Garrett Nussmeier.

He played in last year’s preseason as a Jaguar and hauled in two catches for 32 yards but was released before the season started.