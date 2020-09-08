Will Wade and a diverse lineup of guests highlight tonight’s Tiger Rag Radio show

It’s an action-packed Tiger Rag Radio show tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. hosted by Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network and Tiger Rag editor Ron Higgins.

LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will lead off the top of the 7 p.m. hour to talk about his team’s day in Lake Charles on Monday handing out supplies and about the destruction he saw from Hurricane Laura.

Also, Harvard offensive line coach Keegan Kennedy, who coached new LSU starting center Liam Shanahan last season before Shanahan came to LSU in the spring as a grad transfer, stops in for a chat around 6:30 p.m.

Leading off the show just past 6 p.m. is former Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Pittsburgh head football coach Jackie Sherrill to give his thoughts on some of the unique challenges head coaches are facing this season with coronavirus still a dangerous health threat.

Finally, around 7:30, it’s Gary Scheffler, owner and operator of the GLS Training Facility in Marrero. He’s the creator of the GOATA training system designed to keep athletes like one of his long-time clients former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase as healthy as possible.

Tiger Rag radio can be heard on the following stations:

KBKK, 105.5 FM – Alexandria

WBRP, Talk 107.3 FM – Baton Rouge

KLWB, 103.7 FM (The Game) – Carencro/Lafayette

WAKH, 105.7 FM – McComb, MS

KASO, 1240 – Minden

KRLQ, 94.1 FM – Ruston/Shreveport

WSLA, 1560 AM – Slidell