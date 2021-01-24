Six former Tigers advance to Super Bowl 55

Former LSU stars Devin White, Leonard Fournette and Kevin Minter of the Tampa Bay Bucs are going home to play in Super Bowl 55 on Feb. 5 to play ex-Tigers Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Tyrann Mathieu and Darrel Williams of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bucs went on the road for the third straight week in the NFL playoffs stunned the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, in the NFC championship game Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City took apart Buffalo, 38-24, at home Sunday night in the AFC title contest.

LSU will have at least one former player play in the Super Bowl for the 20th year, the longest streak in the SEC. LSU will have at least one player in 43 of the 55 Super Bowls played.

LSU has had 40 players win 50 Super Bowl rings. Current LSU assistant coach and all-time Tigers’ rushing leader Kevin Faulk has won the most Super Bowl rings – 3 – all with the New England Patriots.

Three players – DT Booger McFarland (Bucs. Colts), CB Randall Gay (Patriots, Saints) and RB Spencer Ware (Seahawks, Chiefs) are the only ex-LSU stars to win two rings playing for two different teams.

Gay, WR Devery Henderson and DT Marlon Favorite are the only Tigers to win Super Bowl rings for the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s what former LSU players did in the conference finals:

NFC championship

NFC championship

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette 55 yards rushing and one TD on 12 carries and had five catches for 19 yards, LB Devin White 15 tackles (9 solo) and recovered a fumble, LB Kevin Minter no stats.

Kansas City Chiefs 38, Buffalo Bills 24

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 7 tackles (4 solo), LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 4 of 4 field goals, 0 of 1 extra points and three punts. Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7 yards rushing and a TD on 6 carries, CB Tyrann Mathieu 6 tackles (6 solo),a QB hit., RB Darrel Williams 52 yards rushing and a TD on 13 carries, 1 catch for 9 yards.