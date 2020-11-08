What every former LSU player did in NFL Week 9

Former LSU wide receiver and Jacksonville Jaguars star DJ Chark has had an eventful NFL season so far.

In just his third pro year, Chark has quietly become one of the league’s more dependable receivers, even on an offense ranked 25th in the NFL. He has 33 catches for 437 yards and four TDs for 1-7 Jacksonville.

On Sunday, Chark had his third game of the season with seven or more catches and second time in the last three games. He had seven receptions for 146 yards, including a 73-yard TD in the Jags’ 27-25 loss to the Texans.

The performance came after an open date when Chark, 24, married his college sweetheart Chantelle. The pair had been dating since Chark was 17 years old, and the two got engaged back in May.

Here’s what the rest of former LSU standouts did in Week 9:

Sunday afternoon

New York Giants 23, Washington 20

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Tennessee Titans 24, Chicago Bears 17

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 1 tackle, 1 run for 11 yards on a fake punt. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee).

Minnesota Vikings 34, Detroit Lions 20

Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches for 64 yards, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Carolina Panthers 31

Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 2 tackles (2 solo). Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 14 yards on 5 carries, 3 catches for 20 yards and 1 TD, CB Tyrann Mathieu 6 tackles (4 solo) and 1 PBU, RB Darrel Williams 1 catch for 3 yards.

Houston Texans 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 7 catches for 146 yards and 1 TD, LB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Baltimore Ravens 24, Indianapolis Colts 10

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 4 tackles (3 solo).

Buffalo Bills 44, Seattle Seahawks 34

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 3 QB hits, DE/TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic started on an offensive line that produced 420 yards and allowed just 5 sacks as Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 390 yards, 2 TDs, 2 interceptions. Bills – CB Tre’Davious White 8 tackles (6 solo), 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 3 of 4 field goals, 5 of 5 extra points.

Atlanta Falcons 34, Denver Broncos 27

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 405 yards and allowed 1 sack. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 PBU, WR Russell Gage 2 catches for 11 yards.

Las Vegas Raiders, 31 Los Angeles Chargers 26

Raiders – DE Arden Key on injured reserve list (foot), TE Foster Moreau no stats. Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 24 Dallas Cowboys 19

Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle

Miami Dolphins 34, Arizona Cardinals 31

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 4 of 4 extra points, 2 of 2 extra points and 3 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) possibly out for the rest of the season. Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 6 tackles (6 solo), DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

Sunday night

New Orleans Saints 38, Tampa Bay Bucs 3

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander (joining team for the next game). Bucs – LB Devin White 14 tackles (7 solo), RB Leonard Fournette 1 carry for 0 yards rushing, 6 catches for 41 yards, LB Kevin Minter 1 tackle.

Open Date

Los Angeles Rams – DT Michael Brockers, OT Andrew Whitworth.

Philadelphia Eagles – S Jalen Mills, LB Duke Riley

Cleveland Browns – WR Jarvis Landry, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list.

Cincinnati Bengals – QB Joe Burrow.