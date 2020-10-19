WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 6

Former LSU star linebacker Devin White, in just his second pro season, continues to show he’s one of the best defenders in the NFL.

In Tampa Bay’s 38-10 win Sunday over previously unbeaten Green Bay, White had 10 tackles (9 solo), including three for loss. The Bucs held the Packers to just 204 yards total offense, limiting Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers to 160 yards. The Bucs intercepted Rodgers twice and sacked him four times.

White has 60 tackles this season. Last year as a rookie, White finished with 91 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three pass deflections, one interception, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and two fumble return touchdowns.

Here’s what all the other former Tigers did in Week 6. This will be updated after Monday night’s games.

Denver Broncos 18, New England Patriots 12

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry, started on an offensive line that gained 299 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

Tennessee Titans 42, Houston Texans 36 (OT)

Titans – CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (3 solo)

Pittsburgh Steelers 38, Cleveland Browns

Browns – WR Odell Beckham Jr. 2 for 25), WR Jarvis Landry 3 catches for 40 yards), LB Jacob Phillips, CB Greedy Williams inactive because of shoulder injury. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle.

Baltimore Ravens 30, Philadelphia Eagles 28

Ravens – LB Patrick Queen 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 PBU, 1 QB hit. Eagles – S Jalen Mills 4 tackles (3 solo), LB Duke Riley no stats

New York Giants 20, Washington 19

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve.

Atlanta Falcons 40, Minnesota Vikings 23

Falcons – LB Deion Jones 3 tackles (1 solo), 3 PBU, 1 QB hit, WR Russell Gage (4 catches for 65 yards). Vikings –WR Justin Jefferson (9 catches for 166 yards, 2 TDs), DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve.

Detroit Lions, 34 Jacksonville Jaguars 16

Jaguars – DE K’Lavon Chaisson, WR DJ Chark (7 catches for 45 yards).

Indianapolis Colts 31, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Bengals – QB Joe Burrow, 25-of-39 for 313 yards passing, 0 TDs, 1 interception, 2 yards rushing and 1 TD on 3 attempts.

Chicago Bears, 23 Carolina Panthers 16

Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 2 tackles including a half-sack and 1 QB hit. Panthers – CB Donte Jackson 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PBU.

Miami Dolphins 24, New York Jets 0

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped 7 punts, 1 of 1 FG, 3 of 3 extra points, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) possibly out for the rest of the season.

Tampa Bay Bucs 38, Green Bay Packers 10

Bucs – RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) on inactive list, LB Devin White, 10 tackles (9 solo), including 3 tackles for loss, LB Kevin Minter no stats.

Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers 24, Los Angeles Rams 19

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 1 tackle, OT Andrew Whitworth started on the offensive line that gave up no sacks on an offense that produced 211 yards. 49ers – LB Kwon Alexander on inactive list (high ankle sprain).

Monday night

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, CB Tyrann Mathieu, RB Darrel Williams. Bills – LS Reid Ferguson snaps on punts, field goals, extra points, CB Tre’Davious White.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson, DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve. Cowboys – OT La’el Collins hip injury out for the year.

Byes

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams inactive list injured, OG Damien Lewis and C Ethan Pocic start.

Raiders – DE Arden Key, TE Foster Moreau.

Chargers – OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Saints – No one