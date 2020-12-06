WHAT EVERY FORMER LSU PLAYER DID IN NFL WEEK 13

LSU’s NFL receiving corps – Jarvis Landry, Justin Jefferson, Russell Gage and DJ Chark – combined for 23 catches for 275 yards and three TDs in the 13th week of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday.

Landry of the Cleveland Browns and Jefferson contributed to their teams win over the Tennessee Titans and Chark’s Jacksonville Jaguars respectively. Gage’s Atlanta Falcons narrowly lost to the New Orleans Saints.

Here’s what all the former LSU standouts did in Week 12 pending the Monday and Tuesday night games:

Sunday afternoon

Cleveland Browns 41, Tennessee Titans 35

Browns – WR Jarvis Landry 8 catches for 62 yards, 1 Td, WR Odell Beckham Jr. out for year torn ACL, LB Jacob Phillips on inactive list (knee), CB Greedy Williams on injured reserve list. Titans – CB Kristian Fulton on injured reserve list (knee).

Las Vegas Raiders 31, New York Jets 28

Raiders – DE Arden Key 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit, TE Foster Moreau no stats.

Minnesota Vikings 27, Jacksonville Jaguars 24

Jaguars – WR DJ Chark 2 catches for 41 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo), LB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats. Vikings – WR Justin Jefferson 9 catches for 121 yards, 1 TD, DE Danielle Hunter on injured reserve (neck).

Miami Dolphins 19, Cincinnati Bengals 7

Dolphins – LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 1 of 1 extra points, 4 of 4 field goals and 4 punts, DT Davon Godchaux on injured reserve (biceps) likely out for the rest of the season. Bengals – QB Joe Burrow out for the season (torn knee ligaments)

Detroit Lions 34, Chicago Bears 30

Lions – DT Frank Herron, no stats. Bears – LB Barkavious Mingo 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hit.

New Orleans Saints, 21, Atlanta Falcons 16

Saints – OLB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (3 solo), 2 PBU. Falcons – LB Deion Jones 10 tackles (8 solo), 1 fumble recovery, WR Russell Gage 4 catches for 51 yards, 1 TD.

New York Giants 17, Seattle Seahawks 12

Seahawks – S Jamal Adams 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, TE/DE Stephen Sullivan no stats, OG Damien Lewis started and played with an injured groin, C Ethan Pocic started.

Los Angeles Rams, 38 Arizona Cardinals 28

Rams – DT Michael Brockers 1 tackle, OT Andrew Whitworth out for the rest of the season (torn knee ligaments). Cardinals – CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (4 solo), DT Rashard Lawrence on injured reserve.

New England Patriots, 45 Los Angeles Chargers 0

Chargers – DT Breiden Fehoko no stats, OG Trai Turner on inactive list with knee injury.

Green Bay Packers 30, Philadelphia Eagles 16

Eagles – S Jalen Mills 5 tackles (4 solo), LB Duke Riley 2 tackles (1 solo).

Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs 22, Denver Broncos 16

Broncos – C Lloyd Cushenberry started on an offensive line that produced 325 yards and allowed no sacks. Chiefs – RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (sat out with a stomach virus), CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 interception. RB Darrel Williams 38 yards rushing on 6 carries

Monday night

Washington at Pittsburgh Steelers

Washington – OT Saahdiq Charles injured reserve. Steelers – OL Jerald Hawkins is a backup right tackle.

Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

Bills – CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.

Tuesday night

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

DB – Rashard Robinson. Ravens – LB Patrick Queen.