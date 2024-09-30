Weeks and Penn Stepping Up

When news broke that Harold Perkins would be out for the rest of the 2024 college football season, LSU’s defense seemed to be in trouble. But Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones stepped up as dominant players on the field. And now, two more standouts have solidified their role as playmakers for the Tigers.

Both linebackers, Greg Penn and Whit Weeks, had already been making an impact in games where Harold Perkins struggled earlier this season. Both had recorded between 25 and 30 tackles with multiple pass rush pressures heading into Week 5. They had also played a significant amount of snaps, making them key contributors to the team. However, this week against South Alabama was different.

Many may not realize it, but South Alabama’s offense had a clear advantage (on paper) when facing off-ball linebackers heading into the LSU game. Their running backs had been successful in breaking tackles and averaging over seven yards per carry. Wide receivers had also been successful against linebackers in coverage. But Penn and Weeks were able to step up and shut down South Alabama’s entire skill position group.

Greg Penn stood out even more with his impressive 14 tackles in the game, consistently finding himself near the ball on the field. On the other hand, Whit Weeks showed his toughness with some big plays this week as well. When he collided with Major Burns for a 4th down stop in the third quarter, Lopez’ helmet flew off from the impact.

With nearly 40 tackles each in just five games, along with key stops and pass rush successes, Penn and Weeks are proving to be perfect replacements for Harold Perkins this season. While there is room for improvement in their pass coverage skills, they are constantly getting better and ready to dominate against most running back and tight end matchups in college football. If they continue to perform at this level, it will be difficult for any SEC team to find success against LSU in the long run.