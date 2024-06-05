WATCH: “Nobody really knows how this thing is gonna look” – Verge Ausberry, LSU Exec AD; TV will dictate it …

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast for June 5, 2024 | College sports is now forever changed. The settlement terms in the House v. NCAA court case have been approved by the NCAA, presidents from all major conferences, and the plaintiffs. Now, the future landscape of college athletics hangs on a judge’s approval. Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne dig deep with LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry to shed some light on the situation – and possibly gain a little insider information.

Tiger Rag News Services See Full Bio