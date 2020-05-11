ESPN behind-the-scenes special on LSU’s national title season airs Wednesday night

The creative team of filmmakers behind “SEC Inside” should make LSU fans happy.

“One For the Ages,” a one-hour special going behind-the-scenes of the Tigers’ 2019 national championship football season, makes its SEC Network debut Wednesday night at 6:30 CT.

Jim Jorden Productions pulls back the curtain on LSU coach Ed Orgeron, Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow and the rest of the 15-0 Tigers.

Wednesday’s debut will be followed at 7:30 by an airing of LSU’s national championship game win over Clemson.

Here are this week’s air times for “One For the Ages” All times CT:

Wednesday: 6:30 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

Thursday: 5 a.m., 5 p.m., 9 p.m.

Friday: 6 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.