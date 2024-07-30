Victory No. 2 for former LSU Duo in Thrilling Beach Volleyball Match at the Eiffel Tower Stadium in Paris Olympics

In a thrilling beach volleyball match, Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth, former LSU All-Americans, dominated with a straight sets victory over Australia’s Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, silver medalists in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Victory and Rankings

Their victory puts Nuss and Kloth on top of Pool B with a 2-0 record and a strong chance at making it to the medal round.

Off-Court Attention

The duo has also garnered attention off the court, attracting celebrity followers such as:

Chef Emeril Lagasse

NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry

Despite all the attention, Nuss and Kloth say they remain focused. They continue to impress with their skills.

Skills and Teamwork

Nuss’ sports IQ and mental awareness allowed her to handle shots from the experienced Australian team. Meanwhile, Kloth’s ability to vary her shot speeds kept their opponents on their toes.

As for Kloth’s quick improvement in beach volleyball in just under five years, Nuss said she couldn’t be prouder of her teammate and friend.