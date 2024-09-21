Upset Alert! LSU Was Tied With 24-Point Underdog UCLA, 17-17, At Half … What Is Happening?

LSU’s strange but true football season continues.

The No. 16 Tigers found themselves in a 17-17 deadlock with 24-point underdog UCLA Saturday afternoon in Tiger Stadium in front of a national ABC television audience. This just two weeks after 46-point underdog Nicholls State drew within 23-21 of LSU before succumbing to a 44-21 loss.

LSU, 2-1 after a fortunate 36-33 win at South Carolina last week, did manage to take a 24-17 lead with 6:11 to go in the third quarter on a 2-yard run by tailback Josh Williams after a 96-yard drive in 14 plays that took 6:33. That lead stood as the fourth quarter opened.

The Bruins (1-1) barely got by Hawaii, 16-13, in their opener before Indiana welcomed them to their first season in the Big Ten with a a 42-13 blowout last week. But UCLA drove 75 yards in 11 plays to tie the game with two seconds to go in the second quarter as LSU continues to struggle against the Big Ten. It lost its opener to Big Ten newbie USC in its opener, 27-20, in Las Vegas.

UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers sliced up LSU’s secondary throughout the first half with 14-of-20 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He hit wide receiver Logan Loya on an 11-yard touchdown pass for the 17-17 tie with :02 left in the first half.

“We’re not doing our jobs consistently,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said at halftime. “That’s what’s keeping (UCLA) drives alive. It’s about what we do, not what UCLA does.”

But UCLA was obviously doing a lot to LSU.

As the Tigers exited to the locker room, one could hear a few boos from a crowd that had already dwindled to about 50,000 in the 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium. There were even fewer fans as the third quarter opened as it looked like a spring game. A crowd of 100,315 (tickets sold) was announced as some in the press box laughed.

UCLA, which allowed 430 yards to the Hoosiers, held LSU to a mere 46 yards on 12 rushes in the first half. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier completed 14 of 20 passes for 164 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Zavion Thomas for a 7-0 lead with the first possession of the game and a 45-yard touchdown to wide receiver Kyle Parker for a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.

But the Bruins would not go away. Garbers hit tight end Jack Pederson for a 20-yard touchdown and 7-7 tie with his first possession. UCLA took a 10-7 lead late in the first quarter on a 47-yard field goal by Mateen Bhaghani.

UCLA had LSU outgained 198 to 164 at halftime with 12 first downs to 10.