Update: LSU baseball progress to this point in the transfer portal broken down, Tigers not finished yet

With nine new commitments from the transfer portal heading into the weekend, including standout players like Dalton Beck, Jacob Mayers, Eddie Yamin IV, and more, LSU coach Jay Johnson is bolstering the Tigers’ 2025 roster and its pitching staff. ​

LSU is still looking to add infield help, particularly at shortstop and third base.

Here is a breakdown of the nine players comprising Johnson’s transfer portal haul so far:

Dalton Beck: A coveted outfielder/left-handed pitcher from Incarnate Word, known for his impressive batting average and power-hitting abilities. ​ Jacob Mayers: A pitcher from Nicholls State with a dominant presence on the mound, despite some command issues. ​ He brings impressive velocity and a variety of offspeed pitches to the team. ​ Eddie Yamin IV: An infielder/catcher from Dayton, known for his consistent hitting and dynamic playstyle. ​ Chris Stanfield: An outfielder from Auburn, who may not have eye-popping numbers at the plate but is expected to contribute defensively and potentially develop into a two-way player. ​ Luke Hayden: A right-handed pitcher from Indiana State, who had a strong 2024 season and is expected to become a pivotal relief pitcher for LSU. ​ Chandler Dorsey: A relief pitcher from South Florida, who had a solid 2024 season with impressive stats in terms of saves, ERA, and strikeouts. Luis Hernandez: A power-hitting utility slugger from Indiana State, who brings versatility to the lineup and has shown consistent performance throughout his college career. ​ Zac Cowan: A right-handed pitcher from Wofford, known for his impressive record, strikeouts, and low ERA. ​ Deven Sheerin: A right-handed pitcher from Mount St. Mary’s, who had a dominant freshman season with a high strikeout rate and a fastball that reaches impressive speeds. ​