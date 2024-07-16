Trey Holly’s Rapid Return to LSU Football Team Hits Potential Major Snag on Tuesday

The saga of LSU redshirt freshman running back Trey Holly’s legal troubles took an unexpected turn on Tuesday, casting doubt on his ability to rejoin the team in time for the start of the 2024 season.

Holly’s attorney, Michael Small, announced that the status hearing scheduled for July 17th had been postponed until September 18th. This delay is a significant setback for Holly, who had been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to clear his name and return to the gridiron.

The prosecutor and Small requested the change of dates, Small said, as the State was still in the process of providing the discovery evidence to which Small said he was entitled, pursuant to various pretrial discovery motions he had previously made.

“The status conference previously scheduled before Judge Clement in Union Parish for tomorrow has been continued to September 18th at 1 pm,” Small said. “The prosecutor and I requested this change of dates because the State is still in the process of providing to me the evidence to which I am entitled pursuant to my various pretrial discovery motions.”

It is unlikely that Holly will be able to rejoin the team until at least after the September 18th hearing, unless head coach Brian Kelly decides to allow him back before the case’s adjudication process begins.

Holly’s legal troubles stemmed from an incident on February 9th, when a shooting at a Union Parish apartment complex in Farmerville, Louisiana, left two individuals injured. One woman was left in critical condition after being shot three times, while a man sustained a single gunshot wound to his lower leg. The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office determined that three shooters had fired multiple rounds, and the incident stemmed from earlier altercations at the apartment complex.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Holly found himself at the center of a maelstrom. On February 15th, he was arrested and charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property, and one count of illegal use of a weapon. The charges were severe, and the implications for Holly’s football career were dire.

In April, a grand jury dismissed the second-degree murder charges against Holly and the next step in the case was expected to be on July 17 until the continuance was agreed upon and announced on Tuesday.