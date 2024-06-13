Top remaining player in the transfer portal set to visit LSU basketball

After deciding to return to school instead of throwing his name into the NBA draft, former Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins, the top player available in the transfer portal, is LSU basketball’s biggest target.

Hawkins is coming off a career-highs of 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He earned All-Big Ten honors last season and LSU head coach Matt McMahon is battling with Kansas State and SMU to earn his signature.

The SEC will be stronger than ever this season with Oklahoma and Texas joining and the Tigers could use some backcourt help. They’ve brought in Jordan Sears and Cam Carter as well as several talented freshman to help with the frontcourt, but LSU could use some bigs to make up for the loss of Will Baker.

Hawkins will make an official visit to Baton Rouge on June 17, but he also has a visit scheduled with SMU and has already paid a visit to Kansas State.